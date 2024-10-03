XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,376 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Brightcove by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Brightcove by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,581,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,031,199.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,926 shares of company stock valued at $179,825. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Brightcove Stock Down 1.3 %

Brightcove stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

