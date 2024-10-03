22,197 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $77,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

8X8 stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

