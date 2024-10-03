XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

AKYA opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 64.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

