XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,650 NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NRSN stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

