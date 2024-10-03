XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,650 NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
NRSN stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.33.
About NeuroSense Therapeutics
