XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 14,354 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.41.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Antelope Enterprise
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.