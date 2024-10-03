XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 14,354 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.41.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

