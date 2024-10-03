XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEV opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.15. The Lion Electric Company has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEV shares. B. Riley raised Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital cut Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.52.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

