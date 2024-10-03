Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,087,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,045,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.52% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.12. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

