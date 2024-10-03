Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $91,158,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,914,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 887.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 783,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,405,000 after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 699,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $299,885.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,360,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,582,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $299,885.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,360,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,582,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $160,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,890 shares of company stock worth $5,947,691 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.73. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

