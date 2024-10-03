XTX Topco Ltd Invests $48,000 in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of Beam Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beam Global

Beam Global Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.