Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Holdings Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Achilles Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Achilles Therapeutics Profile

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.