XTX Topco Ltd Sells 15,750 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,610,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 664,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $980.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.