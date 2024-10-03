XTX Topco Ltd Has $42,000 Holdings in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Invivyd were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 232.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 474,301 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth $126,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invivyd during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Invivyd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

