Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.58

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.58 and traded as low as $28.37. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 814,888 shares.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,493,000 after purchasing an additional 938,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 64,998.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 408,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 408,191 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 140,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113,222 shares during the period. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

