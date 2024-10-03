Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.61

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.61 and traded as low as $24.23. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 7,843 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $199.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stratus Properties

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $37,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,156,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,962 shares of company stock worth $171,332 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

See Also

