Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.93. Precigen shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1,101,581 shares changing hands.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $243.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,084.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.99%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at $631,632.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Precigen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Precigen by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

