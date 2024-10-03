Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

Enertopia Trading Up 37.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

