Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.11. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 780,995 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.24 million, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

