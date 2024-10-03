VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $640.20

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.20 ($8.56) and traded as low as GBX 635 ($8.49). VP shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.56), with a volume of 1,204 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 671.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.20. The stock has a market cap of £252.54 million, a PE ratio of -4,923.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Keith Winstanley purchased 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.51 ($26,755.63). Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

