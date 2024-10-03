Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.33

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.33 and traded as low as $70.86. Kubota shares last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 13,099 shares changing hands.

Kubota Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.83. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

