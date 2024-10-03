Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.94. Vince shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 34,029 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vince in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Vince Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,806 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.13% of Vince worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company's stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

Featured Articles

