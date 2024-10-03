Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.98

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.98 and traded as low as $95.25. Arkema shares last traded at $96.01, with a volume of 4,158 shares trading hands.

Arkema Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

