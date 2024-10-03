Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares.
Brunswick Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.
Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile
Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.
Featured Articles
