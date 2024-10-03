Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.08

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.08 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.74). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.78), with a volume of 124,476 shares.

Victoria Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £151.13 million, a PE ratio of -141.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Victoria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.