West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.20. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 30,305 shares traded.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$19.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.75.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

