XTX Topco Ltd Sells 7,888 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MX opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Barclays raised Magnachip Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

