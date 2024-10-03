XTX Topco Ltd Invests $55,000 in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 228.02%. Research analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

LAVA Therapeutics Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

