XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 17,038 Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 436,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $736.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.92. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 766.20%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

