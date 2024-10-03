XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of MediaCo stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

