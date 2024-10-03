XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,509 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,986 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 46,960 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,180 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 25,001 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $377.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.65. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

