XTX Topco Ltd Takes $58,000 Position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

