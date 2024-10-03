XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 22,288 BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

BIT Mining Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:BTCM opened at $2.20 on Thursday. BIT Mining Limited has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

