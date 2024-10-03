XTX Topco Ltd Has $61,000 Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,510 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $966.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.