IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after buying an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 508,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $12,299,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IDYA opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

