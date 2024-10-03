XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

ACRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Acrivon Therapeutics Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

