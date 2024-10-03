XTX Topco Ltd Has $69,000 Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.12% of CarParts.com worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 582,376 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in CarParts.com by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,472,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 529,767 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,725,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 383,426 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 699,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.30 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

