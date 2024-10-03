XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 34,359 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of Clearside Biomedical worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $100.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

