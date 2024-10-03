Miramar Capital LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

