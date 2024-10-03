XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARQ in the second quarter worth $13,002,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQ opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Arq, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.26.

ARQ ( NASDAQ:ARQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,658. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

