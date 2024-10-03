26,263 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCID. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

