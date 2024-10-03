Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,794 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 190,651 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 178,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE LZB opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,881.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,881.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

