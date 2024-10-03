Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,794 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 190,651 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 178,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
NYSE LZB opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.23.
La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LZB
Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy
In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,881.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,881.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
La-Z-Boy Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.