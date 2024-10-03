Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 424 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 25,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Price Performance

Materion stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.