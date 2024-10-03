Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 141,102 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,028,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,674 shares of company stock worth $1,491,826 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.86. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

