Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,502,000 after buying an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in TEGNA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,056,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 130,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 122.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,249 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after buying an additional 484,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,083.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.44 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

