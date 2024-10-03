Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $329,000 Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 67.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hayek bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hayek purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $235,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.