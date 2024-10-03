Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 686 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,003 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,679.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,556 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $83,246.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,679.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $698.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCB. Hovde Group raised their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.