Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 16,640 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after buying an additional 1,226,497 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,410,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after buying an additional 272,136 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,928,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 184,086 shares during the period.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,080.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $123,436.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,424,931. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.