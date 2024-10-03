Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 681.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,989 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $9,397,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of ARCH opened at $134.17 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

