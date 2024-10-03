Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,489 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $122.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.39.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

