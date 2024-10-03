Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Stock Performance
Shares of SCVL stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.
Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Williams Trading lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
