Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,167,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,496,000 after purchasing an additional 219,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 201,843 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,324,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WERN opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

